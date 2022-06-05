State Street Corp Purchases 25,453 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,407,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,453 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.54% of MKS Instruments worth $245,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MKSI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,222,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,483,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $258,348,000 after acquiring an additional 173,367 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,544,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,497,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after acquiring an additional 154,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.56.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $120.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.82. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.53. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $186.83.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.56 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 22.81%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.57%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

