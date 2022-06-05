State Street Corp Acquires 49,360 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,653,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,360 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in GameStop were worth $245,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in GameStop by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 55,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,223,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,366,000 after acquiring an additional 50,855 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 252.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 10,332 shares during the period. 38.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Diana Saadeh-Jajeh sold 743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $92,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan Cohen acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $101.76 per share, with a total value of $10,176,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

GME stock opened at $133.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.36 and a beta of -1.07. GameStop Corp. has a 1 year low of $77.58 and a 1 year high of $344.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by ($0.63). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 27.61% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post -6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GameStop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

