The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $12,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total transaction of $275,997.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,160,985.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.29.

Shares of EL stock opened at $264.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $255.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.75. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $225.39 and a one year high of $374.20. The firm has a market cap of $94.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.26%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.