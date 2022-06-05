The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $12,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,900,000 after buying an additional 1,895,658 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,241,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,024,000 after buying an additional 678,097 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 185.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 170,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,166,000 after buying an additional 370,592 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,165,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,543,000 after purchasing an additional 333,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $91,613,000. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $338.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.29.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total transaction of $275,997.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,160,985.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $264.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.39 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $255.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.26%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

