LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 216,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,673 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $12,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XSMO. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XSMO opened at $50.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.93. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $45.06 and a 12-month high of $61.51.

