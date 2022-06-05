CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,228 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of CarMax worth $12,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMX. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in CarMax by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CarMax by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CarMax alerts:

NYSE:KMX opened at $96.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.54. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.36 and a 1-year high of $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.42.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.30). CarMax had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on KMX shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.64.

About CarMax (Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.