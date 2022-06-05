LPL Financial LLC Purchases 405 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 253,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $12,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,595,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 11,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 36,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 19,494 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MEAR opened at $49.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.88. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.62 and a 52-week high of $50.17.

