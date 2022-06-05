LPL Financial LLC Buys 604 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $12,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 402.9% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in Corteva by 166.0% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $62.00 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.60 and a 12-month high of $64.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.90 and its 200 day moving average is $52.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Corteva had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 23.83%.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $158,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.21.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

