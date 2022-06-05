LPL Financial LLC Buys 43,901 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,901 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $12,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. 64.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Shares of NTR stock opened at $93.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.87. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $57.08 and a 52 week high of $117.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.12 and a 200-day moving average of $86.17.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 20.55%. Analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.65%.

NTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Nutrien from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nutrien from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Nutrien from $94.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Nutrien from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.05.

About Nutrien (Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.