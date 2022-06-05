SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 67,758 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 2.52% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $13,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 124.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period.

XRT opened at $65.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.03 and its 200-day moving average is $79.59. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $104.31.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

