SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,842 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.72% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $12,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 41,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.

RWO opened at $48.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.69. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $46.21 and a 12-month high of $56.85.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

