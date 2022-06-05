LPL Financial LLC Reduces Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,013 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.56% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $13,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JMST opened at $50.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.76. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.41 and a 52-week high of $51.15.

