Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 501,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,181 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.51% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $13,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock opened at $20.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.40. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1 year low of $19.63 and a 1 year high of $27.96.

