LPL Financial LLC Purchases 18,534 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 153,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 18,534 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $12,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Bruker during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Bruker during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Bruker during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Bruker by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Bruker during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Bruker alerts:

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $63.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.25. Bruker Co. has a 12-month low of $55.80 and a 12-month high of $92.35.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $595.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Bruker’s payout ratio is 10.75%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BRKR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bruker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bruker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

About Bruker (Get Rating)

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.