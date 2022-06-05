LPL Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 936,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,856 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $13,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the third quarter worth about $73,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ORCC opened at $13.64 on Friday. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $12.53 and a 1 year high of $15.33. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.14 and its 200 day moving average is $14.36.

Owl Rock Capital ( NYSE:ORCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 48.03% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $264.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.74 million. Analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 96.12%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ORCC. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on Owl Rock Capital to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

In other news, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.63 per share, with a total value of $101,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Profile (Get Rating)

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.