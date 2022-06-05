NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 304,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 29.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter.

Get NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS NUSC opened at $36.46 on Friday. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $29.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.61.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.