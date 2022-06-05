Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $13,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,394,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 136.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,938,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,395 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,099,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,629,000 after acquiring an additional 639,624 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,347,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,490,000 after acquiring an additional 501,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,364,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,302,000 after acquiring an additional 360,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS opened at $110.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.70. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $98.38 and a 1 year high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 41.57%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 14.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 14.16%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DFS. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $154.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.76.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

