Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,323,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 297,650 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $66,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 20.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 497,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,796,000 after acquiring an additional 82,778 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the third quarter worth $220,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 21.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 85,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 14,895 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the third quarter worth $1,046,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 28.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $43.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.44. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.96 and a 12-month high of $63.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.69.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.15. OneMain had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.81%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.53%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OMF. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of OneMain from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.23 per share, for a total transaction of $40,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 349,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,064,890.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.64 per share, with a total value of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 348,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,167,591.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 4,000 shares of company stock worth $164,155 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

