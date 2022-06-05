Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,743,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,047 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of ABB worth $66,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABB. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in ABB by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in ABB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in ABB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ABB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in ABB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.37% of the company’s stock.

ABB stock opened at $31.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.64 and its 200 day moving average is $33.82. ABB Ltd has a one year low of $27.74 and a one year high of $39.11.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. ABB had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. ABB’s payout ratio is 22.75%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 35 to CHF 37 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 26 to CHF 27 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 32 to CHF 33 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

