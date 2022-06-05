Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 23,517 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 710,750 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,517 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 2.35% of Dycom Industries worth $66,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DY. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,022,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 156.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on DY. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Dycom Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.14.

NYSE:DY opened at $95.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.42 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.73. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.88 and a 1 year high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $761.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.83 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.