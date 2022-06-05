Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stake in Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,181,247 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,330 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies were worth $66,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPAY. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $84,705,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,842,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,661,000 after purchasing an additional 417,173 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 730.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 307,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,364,000 after purchasing an additional 270,452 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $7,284,000. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bottomline Technologies stock opened at $56.99 on Friday. Bottomline Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.05 and a 52 week high of $56.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 1.27.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.17.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

