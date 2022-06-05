Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 696,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,896 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.63% of Hyatt Hotels worth $66,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 74.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on H. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $80.50 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.69.

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total value of $282,533.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 900 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $72,909.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,184.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,591 shares of company stock worth $911,655. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $92.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.02 and a 200-day moving average of $90.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 658.33 and a beta of 1.39. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a one year low of $67.70 and a one year high of $108.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 0.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.57) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

