Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,344,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398,841 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 32.79% of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $66,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHYB. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 221.5% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 21,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GHYB opened at $44.81 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.29 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.30.

