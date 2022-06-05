Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 484,740 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,055 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $67,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,861,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $260,037,000 after buying an additional 655,406 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 1.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,556,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,829,000 after buying an additional 18,924 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 415,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,022,000 after buying an additional 20,361 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 312,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,664,000 after buying an additional 7,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 270,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,738,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBP stock opened at $96.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.76. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.95 and a 12-month high of $141.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.17.

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $587.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.59 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.84% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.57%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IBP shares. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Installed Building Products from $124.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Installed Building Products from $114.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.50.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

