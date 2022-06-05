Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,440 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.56% of Watsco worth $67,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Watsco during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Watsco by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

WSO has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Watsco from $277.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.29.

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $256.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.89. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $239.62 and a twelve month high of $318.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $274.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.44.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $1.08. Watsco had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Watsco’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $2.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.84%.

In other news, Director Cesar L. Alvarez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total value of $1,014,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total transaction of $3,296,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

