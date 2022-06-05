Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 23,068 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 579,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,068 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $68,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,483,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,546,000 after acquiring an additional 194,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,282,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,212,000 after acquiring an additional 76,672 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 1.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,780,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,016,000 after acquiring an additional 32,364 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 13.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,707,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,799,000 after acquiring an additional 204,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,439,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,558,000 after acquiring an additional 8,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.38.

NYSE:TRU opened at $85.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.40. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.39. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $79.02 and a 52-week high of $125.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $921.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.55 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 39.90%. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.61%.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

