Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 994,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,178 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 22.74% of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $67,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JUST. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,966,000 after buying an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 47.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after buying an additional 5,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of JUST opened at $58.91 on Friday. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $54.55 and a 1-year high of $68.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.52.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.