Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Stock Position Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,037,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262,491 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $68,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BYD. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,085,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,745,000 after buying an additional 352,181 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 83,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 94,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after buying an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $59.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.58. Boyd Gaming Co. has a one year low of $50.38 and a one year high of $72.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.90.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.16. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 42.72% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $860.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.28%.

In other news, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $76,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 64,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $3,554,715.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,383.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,890 shares of company stock worth $4,706,436. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BYD shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.75.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

