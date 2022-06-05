C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 630,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,678 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.48% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $67,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

CHRW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Vertical Research cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.91.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 4,286 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $467,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,795,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,054 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $3,086,781.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,835.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,087 shares of company stock worth $3,966,688. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $108.02 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.67 and a 1 year high of $112.15. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.47.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 31.07%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

