Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 251,372 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 788,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 251,372 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Comerica worth $68,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $81.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.70. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $63.07 and a 1 year high of $102.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). Comerica had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 33.48%. The firm had revenue of $700.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $124.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.29.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

