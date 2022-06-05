Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,392,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826,873 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $69,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,023,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,313,000 after buying an additional 1,153,916 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 233,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after buying an additional 18,046 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter worth $26,680,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 59.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,995,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,038,000 after buying an additional 1,116,501 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter worth $333,000.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TWNK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.13.

TWNK stock opened at $20.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.61. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $24.27.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $332.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.99 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Michael Gernigin sold 7,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $150,942.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,922 shares in the company, valued at $147,992.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael John Cramer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $553,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hostess Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.