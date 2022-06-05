Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 414,961 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 580,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 414,961 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.30% of DTE Energy worth $69,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,738,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,087 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 5,858.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 445,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,800,000 after acquiring an additional 438,318 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $48,557,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,257,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,704,459,000 after purchasing an additional 396,742 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 2,060.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 408,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,594,000 after purchasing an additional 389,249 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $80,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,965.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy stock opened at $132.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.63. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $107.38 and a 1-year high of $140.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.95.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 5.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.13%.

DTE has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $142.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.91.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

