Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $69.45 Million Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,437,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,537 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of New York Times worth $69,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in New York Times during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 28,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 7,085 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,329,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,509,000 after buying an additional 15,394 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 79,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after buying an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYT opened at $34.26 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $31.68 and a 12-month high of $56.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.14 and its 200 day moving average is $42.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 0.90.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. New York Times had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $537.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New York Times in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

