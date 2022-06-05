Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,876,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,874 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $70,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 173.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 170.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 67.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HOMB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

HOMB stock opened at $22.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $27.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.28.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $161.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.41 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 40.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.87%.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

