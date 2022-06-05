Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 923,925 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2022

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAHGet Rating) by 52.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 829,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 923,925 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.62% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $70,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total value of $8,258,849.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 194,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,459,745.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Laben sold 21,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $1,873,594.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,925 shares of company stock valued at $10,666,411 in the last 90 days. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BAH opened at $87.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.83. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $91.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAHGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.20% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAH. Bank of America upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.30.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH)

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.