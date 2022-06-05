Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 923,925 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 829,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 923,925 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.62% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $70,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total value of $8,258,849.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 194,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,459,745.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Laben sold 21,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $1,873,594.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,925 shares of company stock valued at $10,666,411 in the last 90 days. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BAH opened at $87.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.83. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $91.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.20% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAH. Bank of America upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.30.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

