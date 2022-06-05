Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,874,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 379,887 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.94% of Old Republic International worth $70,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 2.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,270,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,164,000 after acquiring an additional 196,506 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,987,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,594,000 after acquiring an additional 108,388 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,266,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,871,000 after acquiring an additional 138,062 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 13.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,856,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,058,000 after acquiring an additional 345,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,419,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,467,000 after acquiring an additional 11,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $23.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $27.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.85.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.91%.

In related news, Director Steven R. Walker bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.59 per share, for a total transaction of $32,385.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,135. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara Adachi bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.84 per share, for a total transaction of $59,432.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 13,720 shares of company stock worth $326,227 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ORI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

