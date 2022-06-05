Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 1,336,134 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 60.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 875,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,336,134 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $70,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $77.20 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $76.67 and a 52-week high of $82.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.10.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

