Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 707,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,919 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.92% of Brunswick worth $71,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BC. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 292.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $71.94 on Friday. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.04%.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Brunswick from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. B. Riley raised their target price on Brunswick from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on Brunswick from $121.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brunswick has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.86.
In other Brunswick news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $175,154.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.
