Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 707,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,919 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.92% of Brunswick worth $71,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BC. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 292.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $71.94 on Friday. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.20. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.51% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.04%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Brunswick from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. B. Riley raised their target price on Brunswick from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on Brunswick from $121.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brunswick has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.86.

In other Brunswick news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $175,154.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brunswick Profile (Get Rating)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.