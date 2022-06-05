Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,048,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,729 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Lincoln National worth $71,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,891,000 after acquiring an additional 19,991 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 136.6% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 287.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 54,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after buying an additional 40,271 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,094,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $55.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $50.55 and a twelve month high of $77.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.91.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.31). Lincoln National had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LNC shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lincoln National from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

