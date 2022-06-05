Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 58,338 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 205,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,338 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in argenx were worth $71,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 80.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 287,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,688,000 after purchasing an additional 128,347 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 19.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 668,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,945,000 after purchasing an additional 110,349 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 341.9% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 140,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,374,000 after purchasing an additional 108,559 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 412,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,453,000 after purchasing an additional 79,500 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,345,000 after purchasing an additional 65,117 shares during the period. 58.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of argenx stock opened at $316.39 on Friday. argenx SE has a fifty-two week low of $249.50 and a fifty-two week high of $356.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $311.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.51.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.08) by $0.72. argenx had a negative net margin of 147.47% and a negative return on equity of 32.54%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -19.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARGX. Morgan Stanley raised shares of argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of argenx from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of argenx from €350.00 ($376.34) to €370.00 ($397.85) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $364.53.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

