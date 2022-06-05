Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 21,728 Shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,728 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 5.43% of Alexander’s worth $72,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Alexander’s by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,822,000 after acquiring an additional 12,364 shares during the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Alexander’s by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 50,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after acquiring an additional 20,701 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Alexander’s by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 47,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alexander’s by 8.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Alexander’s by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,223,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Alexander’s stock opened at $239.00 on Friday. Alexander’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.34 and a fifty-two week high of $299.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 16.13 and a current ratio of 16.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $249.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.20%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Alexander’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

