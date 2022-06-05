Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Position in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GTEK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GTEK – Get Rating) by 111.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,857,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 979,954 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF worth $73,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $75,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $197,000.

Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF stock opened at $25.94 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $42.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.23.

