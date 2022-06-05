Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $73.44 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSFP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSFP – Get Rating) by 111.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,809,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 953,921 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 58.84% of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF worth $73,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $329,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSFP opened at $32.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.27. Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $28.75 and a 1 year high of $43.20.

