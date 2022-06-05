First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Stock Holdings Increased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,481,520 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,859 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $75,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FFIN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 80.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,666,000 after purchasing an additional 169,617 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 19.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 7.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 180,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $484,000. 53.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.78 per share, for a total transaction of $91,560.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.65 per share, with a total value of $101,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,494,192.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,945 over the last 90 days. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FFIN. StockNews.com raised First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $41.30 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.09 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.66.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $134.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.97 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 43.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 37.97%.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

