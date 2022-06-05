Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Holdings Increased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,892,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 245,499 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.97% of Brixmor Property Group worth $73,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,641,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,351,000 after buying an additional 20,474 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 375,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 16,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 236,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 83,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRX opened at $23.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.86. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $27.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 97.96%.

A number of analysts recently commented on BRX shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $530,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,426,516.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $129,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,622.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,304,900 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

