Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 2,275 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 666,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $73,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Standard Investments LLC boosted its position in Crown by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,553 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Crown by 221.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,209,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,563 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Crown by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,787,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,769,000 after acquiring an additional 896,027 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Crown by 235.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,192,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,967,000 after acquiring an additional 836,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Crown by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,023,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,818,000 after acquiring an additional 397,454 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Crown from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Crown from $143.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

In other Crown news, insider Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $526,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,464,964.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,623 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total value of $702,425.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,653 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,461 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $106.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.44 and a 200 day moving average of $113.69. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.27 and a 1 year high of $130.42.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.60% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -19.69%.

Crown Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

