Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 926,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,066 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 3.66% of Lakeland Financial worth $74,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LKFN. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lakeland Financial stock opened at $70.48 on Friday. Lakeland Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.06 and a fifty-two week high of $85.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 40.82%. The company had revenue of $55.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LKFN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

In related news, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $102,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristin Pruitt sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total value of $73,629.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,675 shares of company stock worth $219,454. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

