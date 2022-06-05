Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 330,230 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,890,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 330,230 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.50% of Mosaic worth $74,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 120,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after buying an additional 8,814 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 674.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 16,845 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 219,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,850,000 after buying an additional 28,476 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 13,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 5,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 1,119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 85,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 78,833 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MOS shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Mosaic from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.56.

NYSE MOS opened at $59.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.98. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.26 and a fifty-two week high of $79.28.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. Mosaic had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 18.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 14.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 8.50%.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mosaic news, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $670,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Walter F. Precourt III sold 9,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $752,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,039 shares of company stock worth $7,169,395. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

