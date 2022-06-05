Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 121,384 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,027,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 121,384 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $74,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,591,378.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.29.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $104.46 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $104.84. The company has a market capitalization of $50.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.60%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

