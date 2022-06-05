Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 91,353 Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 931,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,353 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.85% of DigitalOcean worth $74,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 515.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total transaction of $288,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 14,107 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $705,208.93. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 282,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,099,579.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

DOCN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $94.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Shares of DOCN opened at $47.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.27 and a 200 day moving average of $61.01. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $133.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 25.81 and a current ratio of 25.81.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $127.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.22 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 7.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

